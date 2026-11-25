Srinagar: Minimum temperature continued to drop across J&K on Wednesday as Srinagar city recorded minus 1.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far.

Local MeT department said that the weather is likely to remain dry in the Union Territory till December 3. Due to a clear night sky, minimum temperatures are expected to drop further in the coming days.

“Srinagar recorded minus 1.9 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today. This is the lowest recorded so far this season. Gulmarg recorded zero while Pahalgam had minus 3.6 as the minimum today,” MeT officials said.

Due to dry weather and an increase in the overall level of pollutants, the air quality in Srinagar has been deteriorating. While some foreign AQI (real-time air quality index) monitors said Srinagar air had become highly polluted, domestic monitors still recorded the air quality within the ‘safe’ range.

Environmentalists said once rain/snow starts in the plains of the Valley this winter, the suspended particulate matter (SPM) would settle down, raising the overall air quality in the Valley.

Meanwhile, Jammu city had 9.8, Katra 10.2, Batote 10.6, Banihal 8.9 and Bhaderwah 3.2 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Kashmiris have already started wearing their choice winter overgarment called the ‘Pheran’ that serves as a loose gown and does not allow biting cold to penetrate its thick tweed texture.

The office-going locals usually wear warm woollens, although the stitching of the Pheran has also undergone changes to make it acceptable even as office wear.

Authorities have said the winter vacation for schools would be decided depending upon the intensity of cold, and the first to benefit from such an announcement would be children of classes 1 to 8.

There is no dearth of vegetables, mutton, chicken and other essentials of life. LPG cylinders used for cooking are available through authorised outlets, and authorities said sufficient winter stocks have been maintained to meet any adverse weather conditions in the days to come.

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