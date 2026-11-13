LeT floats new Kashmir outfit to divert attention from Kulgam attack mastermind

New Delhi: With Indian security agencies closing in on Mohammad Lateef Bhat, the suspected mastermind behind the Kulgam attack that left three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel injured, the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) appears to be resorting to diversionary tactics.

Little is known about Mohammad Omar Azzam, who describes himself as the spokesperson of a newly floated outfit, ‘Pasdaran-e-Hurriyat Kashmir (PeHK)’. The outfit claimed responsibility for the Kulgam attack through a social media post attributed to Azzam.

Several posts similar to the one posted by Azzam were circulated on social media after the attack.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that while the LeT has come up with proxies such as The Resistance Front (TRF) and Kashmir Revolutionary Army (KRA) to give itself an indigenous appearance, the PeHK and Azzam cropped up with the intention of diverting attention away from Bhat.

“Bhat is a key Lashkar operative and has been active for the outfit for the past several months. He has mastered the tactic of carrying out small-scale attacks before going underground for months. He is armed with an AK-47 and manages to blend into the local population after executing an attack,” the official said.

Following the Kulgam attack, the agencies put out posters seeking information relating to Bhat and his accomplices, Bilal Ahmad Mir, Mohammad Umar Mir and Abid Qayoom.

There is concrete information that Bhat, originally from Kulgam in South Kashmir, is very much in J&K. However, information relating to his accomplices suggested that they have been hiding in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The official said the LeT was now keen to divert the attention of security agencies away from Bhat, whose continued operations were crucial to keeping the outfit active in the region.

He said Bhat was among the few operatives capable of sustaining the group’s activities through targeted, small-scale attacks.

“This would give the LeT time to rebuild its base in Jammu and Kashmir. Bhat’s arrest or elimination in an operation would deal a major blow to the outfit. This is why it is seeking to create further diversions by floating proxy organisations such as PeHK and projecting a person like Mohammad Azzam as its spokesperson,” the official said.

The PeHK statement, however, goes beyond merely claiming responsibility for the Kulgam attack. It invokes the Hindutva issue and warns of a fresh wave of attacks targeting Hindus and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

It speaks about ending Hindu dominance.

Another official said that the diversionary tactics were clear. The statement tried to divert the attention of the security forces, who are closing in on Bhat.

The LeT is seeking to exploit this brief diversion to give Bhat a better opportunity to evade security agencies and escape the dragnet. Neither the ISI nor the LeT would want him to leave Jammu and Kashmir, as he is considered vital to carrying out further attacks in the Valley.

“He is well-trained and requires very little instruction. Until the new crop of terrorists is recruited and battle-ready, the ISI would do everything to protect Bhat, who is also responsible for the fatal shooting of Jammu and Kashmir Head Constable Aashiq Hussain in Anantnag,” the official also said.

Post the Kulgam attack, the security forces responded swiftly by cordoning off the area immediately. The response has prevented the attackers from advancing further and taking cover.

Officials say that in Jammu and Kashmir, one can expect the cropping of many more proxy outfits in the days to come. There would be posts threatening the Indian security forces, targeting organisations such as the RSS, the migrant workers and the Kashmiri Pandits, an official said.