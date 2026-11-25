New Delhi: Australia fast bowler Xavier Bartlett’s push for a maiden Test appearance has suffered a major setback after the 27-year-old underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, an injury that is expected to keep him out of action for four to six weeks.

The injury, sustained while fielding during Australia’s third ODI against England in Hobart last week, has put his immediate international ambitions on hold and could also disrupt his campaign with Brisbane Heat in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL).

Confirming the development, Cricket Australia said, “Fast bowler Xavier Bartlett has undergone arthroscopic surgery to address the left knee injury he sustained in the third ODI against England. Bartlett is expected to require a four to six week period of rehabilitation prior to a potential return to play in the Big Bash League.”

Bartlett’s injury comes at an unfortunate time, particularly after an outstanding start to Queensland’s Sheffield Shield campaign. The right-arm pacer claimed 16 wickets in just two matches at an average of 11.81, putting himself firmly in the conversation for a place in Australia’s Test squad for the upcoming assignments against New Zealand.

Although he managed to return to the field and resume his bowling duties after initially sustaining the injury in Hobart, he was subsequently ruled out of the five-match T20I series against England. The subsequent surgical procedure has further complicated his prospects of earning a Test debut this summer.

Australia’s demanding schedule includes a four-Test home series against New Zealand, followed by a five-Test tour of India. The team will also feature in the 150th Anniversary Test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in March.

Bartlett’s recovery timeline makes a return in the latter stages of the BBL possible, although his availability will depend on how his rehabilitation progresses. A successful recovery could bring him back into contention ahead of Australia’s tour of India.

Bartlett, who has represented Australia in 37 international white-ball matches, has also been working on increasing his bowling speed to strengthen his credentials across formats.

Speaking about his ambitions and technical development, he had earlier told Cricket Australia: “I guess my goal is to always try and play Test cricket for Australia and trying to keep that ball speed up. That can only help my red-ball aspirations. I’m trying to make it (ball speed) a little bit more potent through those middle overs … using my bounce a bit more, and then making my change of pace a little bit more deceptive.

“(Through) my front arm and my bowling arm, I’m trying to get a little bit more lag and get a bit more bounce. It’s been a cool process to work through and play around with. I feel like I’m seeing some rewards at the moment with a little bit of ball speed increase,” Bartlett said.

The pacer has also identified a potential place in Australia’s 2027 Ashes squad as a major career ambition, although he remains focused on earning opportunities through consistent performances.

“I’ve always wanted to play Test cricket for Australia. It’s there, but I don’t want to look too far ahead. I’m just trying to focus on the next game. If I can put some good performances on the board, hopefully I’ll be in and around that conversation,” he had said.

The Queensland quick is considered an important part of Australia’s next generation of fast bowlers, particularly with the workload and long-term availability of established campaigners Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland likely to become increasingly important considerations for selectors.

His first-class numbers underline that potential, with 127 wickets at an average of 24.01. However, his growing commitments to international white-ball cricket have limited his opportunities in the Sheffield Shield, where he has played only 13 matches for Queensland since the start of the 2023-24 season.