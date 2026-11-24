Bisleri International on Tuesday said the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) action against its packaged drinking water was limited to a single batch manufactured at its Goa plant on September 27, 2025, adding that the batch was no longer available in the market.

The company said subsequent testing found bromate levels within permissible limits and that all its 143 manufacturing plants remained operational and compliant with FSSAI regulations. The Goa facility is also functioning without any suspension order.

“Bisleri produces more than 50,000 batches annually. FSSAI’s sale prohibition applies only to one Batch GO 270, manufactured in Goa on September 27, 2025. There are no stocks of this batch in the market currently,” the company said.

On Sunday, FSSAI announced prosecution against Bisleri after a packaged drinking water sample failed laboratory tests for exceeding permissible bromate levels. Subsequent testing by a referral laboratory also detected polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), which pose health risks.

On Monday, FSSAI clarified that the referral laboratory’s report would be treated as final in case of an appeal by a food business operator. It said the sale prohibition applied only to Batch GO 270 and directed the company to conduct a root cause analysis.

Bisleri said one of six samples tested subsequently had reported PAHs, while another sample from the same batch cleared all parameters. It added that it had sought PAH retesting in February 2026 and that no further adverse PAH findings had been reported in samples tested by FSSAI across its plants.