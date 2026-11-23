FSSAI Suspends Licences of Five Health Product Manufacturers Over Safety Violations

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) suspended the licences of five nutraceutical and health product manufacturers over serious food safety and regulatory violations, including poor hygiene and damaged infrastructure.

In a social media post on Monday, the regulator named the companies facing action as Vedant Remedies, Lucid Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Ambico Ayurvedic Healthcare, Vitamedic Health Nutraceuticals and Adorreal Healthcare. The action was aimed at ensuring compliance with food safety regulations and protecting consumers from potentially unsafe products.

The latest action followed a similar crackdown earlier this month, when FSSAI initiated regulatory proceedings against six nutraceutical manufacturers: Airen Herbals, Aquabliss Lifesciences, Raskam Healthcare, Supercure Biotech, Ambico Ayurvedic Healthcare and Vedant Remedies. The licences of companies involved in serious violations were suspended.

Notably, Ambico Ayurvedic Healthcare and Vedant Remedies appeared in both lists, indicating repeated regulatory scrutiny of these manufacturers.

During 2026, FSSAI intensified its enforcement activities against food business operators, e-commerce companies and manufacturers of alcoholic beverages and energy drinks.

The repeated action highlighted the regulator’s growing focus on hygiene, infrastructure and quality standards, reinforcing the importance of strict monitoring to safeguard public health.