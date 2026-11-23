Gang allegedly cheated 24 people across Telangana by promising to multiply money through black magic rituals; cash and three cars seized.

Adilabad, Nov. 23 (Abdul Aleem / Munsif News Bureau): Echoda police have busted an interstate gang allegedly cheating people by promising to double their money through black magic rituals and arrested five accused. Police seized ₹3.74 lakh in cash, three cars and four mobile phones.

Announcing the arrests at a press conference on Monday, District SP Akhil Mahajan, IPS, identified the accused as Athram Parashuram (40), Mandali Bakanna (47), Nougade Shekhar (39), Mandali Shailesh (27) and Shaik Aleem (36), from Adilabad and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts.

According to the SP, the gang targeted Thokala Raju, who had visited Adilabad with his acquaintance Sripathi Shankar. The accused allegedly claimed they could turn a one-rupee note into ten rupees through rituals. On November 19, they lured Raju to a location near the NH-44 underbridge at Echoda, where Bakanna and Shekhar allegedly snatched ₹3 lakh, assaulted both men and fled. The victim’s photograph of one accused helped police in the investigation.

During interrogation, prime accused Parashuram reportedly revealed that the gang used to replace bags containing genuine currency with blank paper or children’s toy notes during rituals. Victims were told not to open the bags for five to ten days. The gang later claimed the rituals had failed and demanded additional money for fresh rituals.

Police said eight cases had been registered against the gang in Adilabad district—five in Indravelli, two in Utnoor and one in Echoda. The accused allegedly cheated 24 people across Telangana, including in Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Nizamabad, Asifabad and Kamareddy.

SP Akhil Mahajan cautioned people against believing claims of doubling money through black magic and urged them to report suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

Echoda Rural CI Ch. Ramesh, SIs L. Srikanth and K. Vishnu Prakash, Utnoor ASP Ruthvik Sai Kotte, IPS, and CCS Inspector Chandrashekhar were associated with the operation and press briefing.