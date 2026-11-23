Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister, G. Parameshwara, has once again written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, urging the Centre to release Rs 22,400 crore in financial assistance to Karnataka to tackle the severe drought situation affecting 226 taluks across the state.

In separate letters addressed to the three Union leaders on Monday, Dy CM Parameshwara expressed concern over the delay in the Centre’s response to the state’s request for drought relief and sought urgent appointments to personally explain the situation and the distress faced by the farming community.

Referring to his earlier representations dated November 2, the Deputy Chief Minister said Karnataka was facing one of the most severe droughts in its recent history, with crop damage reported across 57.93 lakh hectares and estimated economic losses of Rs 62,481.88 crore.

The state government has submitted a revised comprehensive memorandum seeking Rs 22,400.58 crore in assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

Dy CM Parameshwara said lakhs of farming families had lost their sources of income and exhausted their savings due to crop losses. Many farmers were struggling to meet their daily expenses, repay agricultural loans and arrange resources for the next cultivation season.

Highlighting the measures taken by the state government, he said Karnataka had already released the first instalment of drought relief from its own resources and announced a minimum assistance of Rs 5,000 for every eligible farmer.

He said the government had decided not to make farmers wait for Central assistance before extending relief. However, the scale of the drought and the resulting agricultural losses were beyond the state’s financial capacity to address independently.

Every passing day without adequate Central assistance was adding to the distress of rural families and making their economic recovery more difficult, he pointed out.

Expressing disappointment over the Centre’s response, Dy CM Parameshwara said several legitimate concerns raised by Karnataka remained unaddressed despite repeated representations to the Union Government.

He said it was particularly distressing that a humanitarian crisis affecting lakhs of farming families had not received the urgency it deserved.

“Natural calamities recognise neither political boundaries nor ideological differences. Our response to them must reflect the same understanding,” he stated in his letters.

Emphasising the importance of cooperative federalism, Dy CM Parameshwara said the strength of India’s federal democracy lay in cooperation between the Union and state governments, particularly when the lives and livelihoods of millions of people were at stake.

He also stressed the need to strengthen the agricultural economy to ensure that a failed monsoon would not push entire farming families into debt or wipe out years of hard work.

The Deputy Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister and the two Union Ministers to give priority to Karnataka’s revised drought memorandum and facilitate the early approval and release of the requested financial assistance.

He reiterated his request for appointments with all three leaders at the earliest to personally brief them on the drought situation and the urgent requirements of the state’s farmers.

“Farmers should not have to wait indefinitely for their concerns to be heard and their suffering to be addressed,” Dy CM Parameshwara said, expressing hope that his renewed appeal would receive the personal attention of the Union leadership.

–IANS

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