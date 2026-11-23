Hyderabad: A new requirement imposed by Jal Bhavan, making a Revenue Department No Objection Certificate (NOC) mandatory for obtaining a new drinking water connection, has added to the hardships of residents in several poor settlements across Hyderabad.

Residents of Ambedkar Basti on Jubilee Hills Road No. 46 have reportedly been waiting for drinking water connections for the past nine months. Despite their repeated efforts, they have been unable to secure connections due to the requirement of an NOC from the Revenue Department.

Residents have questioned where they are expected to obtain such certificates, particularly when many families in these settlements lack proper land ownership documents.

The absence of regular water connections has forced residents to carry water from distant locations, causing considerable hardship. The situation is particularly difficult for those living on elevated stretches, where people have to carry heavy containers of water uphill to reach their homes.

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Residents say the new rule, instead of addressing their drinking water needs, has created additional hurdles for economically weaker sections. They argue that access to drinking water should not be delayed because of complicated documentation requirements.

Similar problems are reportedly being faced by residents of several other settlements across Hyderabad, where applications for new water connections remain pending due to the NOC requirement.

With drinking water remaining a basic necessity, affected families have urged the authorities to review the rule, simplify the application process and ensure that poor households are not deprived of essential water connections.