Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is facing criticism over its stringent rules for issuing new drinking water connections, with residents of several poor settlements struggling to access basic water facilities.

Residents allege that the requirement of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Revenue Department before granting a new tap connection has further increased their hardships. They question how people living in poor settlements, particularly those without clear ownership documents, can obtain such certificates.

The situation is particularly difficult for residents of Ambedkar Basti at Jubilee Hills Road No. 46, where people have reportedly been waiting for tap connections for the past nine months. With the Water Board insisting on a Revenue Department NOC, their hopes of getting regular water supply remain uncertain.

Residents are forced to carry water uphill, facing considerable physical hardship every day. Several other slum settlements across Hyderabad are also reportedly facing similar difficulties due to delays in providing new connections.

The issue brings back memories of the drinking water crisis in Hyderabad’s slum areas during the severe summer shortages of 2019, when residents depended on water tankers and public taps for their daily needs.

With drinking water being a basic necessity, residents are demanding that HMWSSB reconsider its conditions and ensure that procedural requirements do not deprive economically weaker communities of access to safe and regular water supply.