Hyderabad: The Telangana government, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, has reportedly reversed its decision to relocate government offices to the Kalajyothi Arts Complex following strong criticism from artists and various sections.

In a significant move, orders have been issued to shift the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) office back to its own building. Officials are expected to move the office equipment and other materials that were relocated to the Kalajyothi Arts Complex back to the KUDA premises on Tuesday.

The decision to accommodate government offices in the Kalajyothi Arts Complex had triggered strong opposition from artists, who expressed concern over the use of a facility intended to promote and support artistic and cultural activities for administrative purposes.

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Artists strongly condemned the move, arguing that the complex should remain dedicated to its original purpose of encouraging art and providing a platform for cultural activities.

The controversy reportedly prompted the government to reconsider its decision and order the KUDA office to return to its own premises.

The latest development is being seen as a setback for the proposed relocation plan, with the government’s reversal coming amid mounting criticism over the use of cultural infrastructure for administrative offices.