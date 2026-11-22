Hanumakonda: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy has criticised the proposed visit of BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) to Warangal, demanding that he apologise to the people for the unfulfilled promises and alleged failures of the previous BRS government.

Reacting to KTR’s proposed visit, Naini questioned the moral authority of BRS leaders to approach the people without first explaining why several assurances made during their tenure had not been implemented.

The MLA recalled that former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and KTR had promised to establish an underground drainage system in the erstwhile Warangal district. However, the project remained unfulfilled, he alleged.

He also accused the previous government of failing to provide the promised financial assistance of Rs. 10,000 to each family affected by floods. Although the assurance was made during the election period, the affected families did not receive the assistance, he claimed.

Naini further alleged that not even a single double-bedroom house was sanctioned to eligible poor families in Hanumakonda district during the previous regime. He said the people of Warangal were now demanding answers from leaders who had made several promises but failed to fulfil them.

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He also accused the BRS government of dividing the erstwhile Warangal district for political interests and neglecting its development. The present government was making efforts to revive development in backward areas, he said, adding that addressing the issues left behind by the previous administration would require time and sustained efforts.

Criticising publicity campaigns portraying certain individuals with no connection to the Telangana movement as movement activists, the MLA said such attempts to mislead the public were inappropriate.

Naini also remarked that leaders who were unavailable to people during difficult times and failed to respond to their calls were now speaking about public welfare.

He asserted that the people of Warangal had not forgotten the unfulfilled promises, the alleged failure to provide flood relief and the shortage of double-bedroom houses for eligible families.

The MLA demanded that KTR apologise to the people of Warangal before visiting the district for what he described as the injustice done to the erstwhile district during the previous BRS government.

He added that people were no longer willing to be misled by political speeches and fresh assurances, and were closely observing the differences in the development approaches of the previous and present governments.