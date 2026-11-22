Bhadradri Kothagudem: A spate of agricultural transformer thefts and damage has disrupted power supply to farmlands in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, causing severe hardship to farmers. At least 51 agricultural transformers have reportedly been stolen or damaged over the past year, affecting irrigation activities across several mandals.

According to reports, thieves are targeting transformers to steal copper and aluminium windings, which fetch around Rs 5,000 in the scrap market. They break open the equipment and remove valuable components, rendering the transformers unusable. However, farmers have to spend between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2.5 lakh to replace damaged units.

Julurupadu mandal alone witnessed thefts at 16 locations, including Vinobhanagar, P. Narsapuram and Peddathanda. Similar incidents have been reported in Aswapuram, Burgampahad, Chandrugonda, Manuguru, Annapureddypalli, Sujathanagar, Tekulapalli and Dummugudem mandals.

Electricity officials said farmers were being alerted through respective substations and protective bolts were being installed to prevent thefts. However, thieves have also managed to remove these security fittings. Officials assured that replacement transformers would be installed promptly to minimise disruption.

The issue recalls incidents of transformer thefts reported in rural Telangana, where the removal of copper windings has repeatedly disrupted agricultural power supply. The latest figures highlight the need for stronger transformer security, regular monitoring and strict action against scrap dealers purchasing stolen electrical components to protect farmers from mounting financial losses.

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