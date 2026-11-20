Bhadradri Kothagudem: The drug wing of the Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG-SAFE) seized 34 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics and steroids, worth approximately Rs 42,000 from an illegally operated clinic run by an unqualified practitioner in Erraborru village of Charla mandal.

Officials raided the first-aid clinic of Shaik Masthan Vali on November 18 following credible information that he was practising medicine without the required qualifications.

During the inspection, authorities discovered illegally stocked antibiotics, steroids, painkillers and anti-ulcer medicines intended for sale. Samples were collected for laboratory analysis, and further investigation is underway.

Drug officials warned that the indiscriminate sale and consumption of antibiotics without medical supervision could accelerate antimicrobial resistance, making infections increasingly difficult to treat. Unsupervised steroid consumption can also cause serious complications, including weakened immunity, hormonal imbalances, bone deterioration and cardiovascular problems.

The raid was conducted by Drug Inspector G. Aswani of Kothagudem under the supervision of Assistant Director Aravind Kumar of Khammam.

In a similar enforcement action in Hyderabad in July 2024, drug control officials suspended the licences of 20 medical shops over violations involving the illegal sale of habit-forming medicines. These incidents highlight the continuing threat posed by unauthorised medical practices and reinforce the need for stricter surveillance to protect public health.

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