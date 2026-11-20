Wellington: A blazing 85 off 89 balls from Yashasvi Jaiswal and an unbeaten 52 off 116 deliveries from KL Rahul lifted India to 159/1 in 39 overs at stumps on day two of the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve here on Friday.

Replying to the hosts first-innings score of 368, with Henry Nicholls unbeaten on 175, India trail by 209 runs with nine wickets in hand. Rahul is unbeaten on 52 off 116 balls, with Devdutt Padikkal not out on 16 off 35 balls. With batting expected to become easier, India will look to overhaul New Zealand’s 368 and get into taking a lead.

India resumed after tea break from 16/0, especially after Jaiswal and Rahul survived a tricky examination in the second session. Jaiswal soon began to dominate by driving Matt Henry twice past mid-off in the 13th over. Rahul raised the team’s fifty in the 14th over with two boundaries off Jacob Duffy, including off a no-ball.

Duffy struggled for rhythm and conceded 30 runs in his first four overs, as Jaiswal ramped him over the slips, and the pair took 81 runs off the first 15 overs of the session. Jaiswal reached his first Test fifty in New Zealand off 66 balls in the 23rd over with a crisp drive off a Duffy half-volley, and slogged the next ball over the slips for four.

A second ramp from Jaiswal off Nathan Smith brought up the century of the opening stand. It was India’s first for the opening wicket in 17 Tests, since the same pair added 201 runs in the win in Perth in November 2024.

Henry finally had a breakthrough for New Zealand in the 28th over after wicketkeeper Tom Blundell came up to the stumps, as Jaiswal feathered behind a delivery that took a faint edge behind. Neither the umpire nor Blundell was convinced, but Henry insisted on a review and it ended Jaiswal’s innings of 85 off 89 balls, laced with 16 fours.

The 130-run opening stand is India’s second-highest partnership for the first wicket in New Zealand, behind the 149-run association Manoj Prabhakar and WV Raman had in Auckland in 1990.

After that, New Zealand regained some control – Padikkal got off the mark with an inside edge that narrowly missed his off-stump, and Rahul survived a mix-up for a single when Glenn Phillips fumbled on collecting the ball.

After Henry and Jamieson bowled successive maidens, Rahul, playing his first Test in New Zealand, reached his 22nd Test fifty with a push through cover-point. It was his first fifty against New Zealand, and he now has fifty-plus scores in all four SENA countries. Duffy, who overstepped repeatedly, was cut for four by Padikkal in the final over, as India had a solid day of Test cricket.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 368 in 121 overs (Henry Nicholls 175, Glenn Phillips 118; Jasprit Bumrah 4-92, Akash Deep 3-53) lead India 159/1 in 39 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 85, KL Rahul 52 not out; Matt Henry 1-43) by 209 runs