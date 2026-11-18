New Delhi: Former Australia vice-captain David Warner expressed his concerns about the independent forum into Sandpapergate, which has no completion date, and called for an “open and independent inquiry” into the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Usman Khawaja reignited the sandpaper saga with the release of his autobiography ‘Sabr’, which included fresh claims that the entire team knew sandpaper was being used to tamper with cricket balls in Cape Town in 2018. Khawaja also claimed that Aussies had done the same in the previous Test in Port Elizabeth too.

Following extracts from the book being released in the lead-up to its release, Warner, who was one of the three cricketers punished for the incident, along with then-captain Steve Smith and on-screen sandpaper deployer Cameron Bancroft, has backed Khawaja’s version of events.

On Wednesday, CA CEO Todd Greenberg, along with interim chair David Boon, announced CA will set up an independent forum for players and support staff who were involved in the 2018 tour of South Africa to rehear their testimonies, but will not re-open an investigation into the Cape Town incident.

After CA’s announcement of an independent forum, Warner called for an open public inquiry. “Are we going to get down to what the public want, which is the truth?” the former Australian vice-captain said.

“Where do we actually end here? Because it is upon the board to review what they want to be published. Yes, that’s a safe space, but is everyone gonna be able to talk?

“I would have liked a open, independent inquiry, and the people that were there at the time actually can come forward and speak. Because we have no idea about what’s happened behind closed doors with CA and the previous employees at Cricket Australia. So I think that’s really important, too,” he added.

Asked if he wants to see further sanctions handed down, Warner said, “No. Not at all. We (Warner, Smith and Bancroft) put our hands up, we accepted what Cricket Australia handed down to us.”

“It’s not about penalties. It’s just about coming up with transparency and accountability… It’s about the Australian public, about the fans of the game, and we want to see that. Yes, people want to talk about moving on. But in this safe environment, we want every single person that’s there to be able to speak,” said Warner.