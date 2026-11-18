Siddipet: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy received an unusual welcome in Siddipet, with flex banners highlighting several pending development projects and demanding their immediate completion.

The banners, put up ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit, drew attention to a number of projects that have reportedly remained stalled or incomplete under the Congress government. Instead of conventional welcome messages, the flex banners carried reminders of the pending works and called for their resumption.

The projects highlighted included Shilparamam, the development of Komati Cheruvu, a veterinary college, a 1,000-bed hospital and a nursing college. The banners also raised the issue of pending road works on the Illanthakunta route.

In addition, demands were made for the completion of the proposed vegetarian and non-vegetarian markets, which are expected to provide better facilities for local traders and residents.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The banners appeared to turn the Chief Minister’s visit into an occasion to draw the government’s attention to local development concerns. They reflected public expectations over the completion of infrastructure and welfare-related projects in Siddipet.

Residents are seeking action from the state government to restart the stalled works and ensure that the projects are completed without further delays.

The unusual form of welcome has attracted attention, as the banners used the occasion of the Chief Minister’s visit to highlight the demands of the people rather than simply extend greetings.