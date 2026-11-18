The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has launched a special drive giving 43.32 lakh electors, whose names were removed from the draft electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, another opportunity to secure their place in the final voters’ list.

Election officials said the distribution and collection of fresh enumeration forms had commenced for voters categorised as ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate). The process will continue until November 30, while the Election Commission has directed officials to complete verification by December 10. The final electoral rolls are scheduled for publication on December 22.

The draft roll published on August 31 removed approximately 47.5 lakh names from Delhi’s earlier electoral list of 1.45 crore voters. These included 43.32 lakh marked as shifted, 2.82 lakh deceased and 1.45 lakh registered at multiple locations.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

In a significant example, voters who were incorrectly marked as shifted despite continuing to live at their existing addresses must submit fresh enumeration forms along with Annexure-B explaining why they could not submit the forms earlier. Those who relocated within Delhi must provide their new address through Annexure-C.

Forms can be submitted to Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant EROs or online through the ECINet platform. Homeless voters without documentary proof can rely on the BLO’s field verification report.

During the February 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, complaints about missing names in electoral rolls highlighted the difficulties faced by voters when their details were absent from official lists. In some cases, voters discovered the omission only when they reached polling stations. Against this backdrop, the latest special drive assumes significance, as it provides 43.32 lakh electors excluded during the SIR exercise another opportunity to establish their eligibility and secure inclusion in the final electoral rolls.”