Manila: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a “very tough man”.

“By the way, he (PM Modi) is a very tough man. Just in case. And, she (Japanese PM Takaichi) may be even tougher! “And we (him and Australian PM Anthony Albanese) — ahh, we’re okay too,” said Trump while addressing reporters alongside Quad leaders following their much-anticipated meeting in the Philippines.

Trump was reflecting on the “great relationship’ Washington has had with Quad member countries.

“I’ve been with all three of them for a long time, and they’re phenomenal people. They’re friends of mine. So that helps”, he stated before moving on to praise PM Modi.

The meeting brought together all four leaders from the grouping that includes the United States, India, Japan and Australia. This was the first leaders’ meeting during Trump’s current term.

The previous in-person Quad Leaders Summit took place in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21, 2024, hosted by then-US President Joe Biden. Its declaration envisaged India hosting the next leaders’ summit in 2025 and affirmed: “The Quad is here to stay”.

Earlier this year, Trump had praised Prime Minister Modi, calling him as a “great leader” and a “very tough cookie”, placing him among the world leaders he most admires during an interview with Axios in which he reflected on power, diplomacy and global leadership.

During the June interview, Trump repeatedly highlighted PM Modi while discussing the qualities he believes define effective leadership, pointing to the Indian Prime Minister’s longevity in office, political strength and international standing.

Reflecting on leaders he encountered at the G7 Summit, Trump recalled PM Modi’s presence among the invited world leaders.

“(PM) Modi of India, great guy,” Trump said while describing the gathering of heads of government and state leaders.

Later, when asked how he defines a great leader, Trump cited PM Modi as an example of political stability in a country that had previously seen frequent changes in leadership.

“All my life I’ve watched India, they just kept changing, changing, changing. Somebody would there, be there for six months and then a year. And then all of a sudden, Prime Minister Modi ends up there. He’s been there for more than 12 years, very solid,” Trump said.

Trump said PM Modi combines calmness with political toughness.

“He does it through, like, there’s a great calmness and yet he’s not a calm person. He’s a very tough guy. I know him very well,” he said.

The US President later named PM Modi among the global leaders he most respects when asked which figures stand out for their ability to exercise power and leadership.

“Well, I think (PM) Modi is — very good. Yeah,” Trump said. “(PM) Modi’s a great leader.”

He also referred to India’s growing global weight and demographic importance.

“He’s, uh, 1.5 billion people. He’s actually the biggest. India’s actually the biggest,” Trump said.

Trump noted what he described as India’s recent economic performance and credited PM Modi’s approach to international affairs.

“They’ve had some very good numbers announced,” he said. “He stays out of wars, which is smart.”

The President also offered a more personal assessment of the Indian leader.

“I’ve seen, you know, I know the, the real PM Modi is a very tough cookie,” Trump said.

After Manila, Trump is scheduled to travel to Shenzhen for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings. His Thursday programme includes bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, followed by a trilateral meeting with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.