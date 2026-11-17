Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy, on Tuesday requested his Chhattisgarh counterpart Vishnu Deo Sai to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the Sammakka Sagar Barrage across Godavari River on the border between the two states.

CM Revanth Reddy, accompanied by Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, met with the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister in Raipur.

The Telangana Chief Minister briefed his Chhattisgarh counterpart on increasing water requirements in view of prevailing drought conditions due to El Nino weather conditions in the state.

The Chief Minister requested him to grant permission to store water in the Sammakka Sagar Barrage and sought cooperation in obtaining other pending clearances for the project.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) here, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister assured that the process for issuing the NOC would be completed expeditiously.

Initially, the Telangana government envisaged plans to construct the Sammakka Sagar project at Kantanapalli. It was estimated that 11,408 acres of land would be submerged, affecting 17 Adivasi (tribal) villages and security infrastructure. To minimise submergence, the site for the barrage construction had been shifted to Tupakulagudem.

According to a study conducted by IIT-Kharagpur, approximately 33 acres of land in Chhattisgarh would be submerged when the water reaches its full reservoir level. Even during the time of heavy flooding, the affected area would not exceed 100 acres.

On the request of Chhattisgarh, the Telangana government has already paid Rs 9.883 crore to IIT-Kharagpur for the study in April. The IIT centre submitted its report to the Chhattisgarh government on July 30.

The Sammakka Sagar Barrage has been constructed at Tupakulagudem in Mulugu district. At its full reservoir level of +83 metres, it has a storage capacity of 6.94 TMC. The objective of this project is to utilise Godavari water to meet irrigation and drinking water needs of the drought-affected, backward, and tribal regions.

CM Revanth Reddy reiterated that the Telangana government is committed to provide required funds for land acquisition, compensation, and rehabilitation in Chhattisgarh in accordance with the established regulations.

The Chief Minister also explained that the construction of the project has already been completed and requested the issuance of a NOC in the public interest. He urged Chhattisgarh government that the process for obtaining the remaining clearances be expedited.

–IANS

ms/rad