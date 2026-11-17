Hyderabad: Renowned Islamic scholar, jurist and former Naib Mufti of Jamia Nizamia, Hazrat Allama Maulana Mufti Hafiz and Qari Syed Sadiq Mohiuddin Faheem, passed away, leaving the religious, academic and social circles of Hyderabad, Telangana, the Deccan region and other parts of the country in deep sorrow.

Mufti Syed Sadiq Mohiuddin Faheem was the son of late Maulvi Qadir Mohiuddin. He was widely respected for his Islamic scholarship, deep understanding of Islamic jurisprudence, piety, simplicity, humility and dedicated religious services. He devoted his life to serving Islam, providing scholarly guidance and working for the welfare of the Muslim community.

He had served as the Naib Mufti of the historic Jamia Nizamia and was also the president of the Muslim United Forum.

His demise has been described as a major loss to the Muslim community, particularly the religious and academic circles of the Deccan. Islamic scholars, religious leaders, students, representatives of social and community organisations and his followers have expressed profound grief and paid tribute to his religious and scholarly contributions.

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Funeral arrangements

The funeral prayer (Namaz-e-Janaza) will be offered on Monday, November 17, at 10:30 pm at Jamia Nizamia in Hyderabad. He will be laid to rest at the graveyard near Dargah Hazrat Abdullah Shah Sahib.

Religious scholars and his followers have appealed to the public to attend the funeral prayer and pray for the departed soul.

May Allah accept his religious and scholarly services, grant him complete forgiveness and the highest place in Jannatul Firdaus, and give patience and strength to his family, students, associates and followers.

Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Raji’un.