Two killed, one injured as speeding car overturns and hits transformer in Gujarat

Morbi: Two men were killed and another sustained injuries after a speeding car overturned and crashed into an electric pole and transformer near Tankara in Gujarat’s Morbi district on Saturday. CCTV footage capturing the horrific accident surfaced on Monday and went viral on social media.

The deceased were identified as Aman Babariya (27), who was driving the car, and Prabhat Lamka, who was seated in the front passenger seat. The third occupant, Jivan Dabhi (39), travelling in the rear seat, survived with injuries to his back.

According to the police complaint filed by Dabhi at Tankara Taluka police station, the three men were involved in flower-decoration work and were travelling from Rajkot to Morbi for a work assignment.

The accident occurred near Khajura Hotel when Babariya reportedly lost control of the speeding vehicle. The car overturned on the highway before crashing into a roadside electric pole and transformer. The impact caused severe head injuries to Babariya and Lamka, who died at the spot.

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CCTV footage showing the sequence of events has drawn widespread attention, highlighting the devastating consequences of high-speed driving.

The latest accident brings back memories of another fatal crash reported near Mitana village in Tankara taluka on November 4, 2016, when two brothers were killed after their car collided with a pickup van, while four others were injured.

The recurrence of fatal crashes in the Tankara region highlights the continuing concerns over highway safety and reckless driving. The latest tragedy once again underscores the importance of maintaining safe speeds, exercising caution on highway curves and strengthening road safety enforcement to prevent further loss of lives.”