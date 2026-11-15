20-day-old infant dies as loud DJ procession passes near home in UP

A 20-day-old girl allegedly died after a procession playing loud music passed near her house in Mudiyari village of Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, triggering concerns over the impact of excessive noise on infants.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday when a procession carrying an idol of Goddess Lakshmi for immersion passed through the village with a DJ playing loud music. The infant, identified as the daughter of Reema Shah, was sleeping beside her mother when the procession passed.

The mother later noticed that the baby was unresponsive and immediately alerted other family members. The infant was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The family suspects that the loud music from the DJ system caused the baby’s death. However, police said the exact cause would be established only after the post-mortem examination.

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Circle Officer Jaishankar Mishra said police had seized the DJ equipment and sent the infant’s body for post-mortem examination as part of the investigation.

In April 2024, the Supreme Court reiterated the need for strict enforcement of noise pollution regulations, including restrictions on loudspeakers and public address systems beyond prescribed limits.

The Ballia incident once again highlights concerns over excessive noise during religious processions and public celebrations. The post-mortem report will be crucial in determining the cause of death, while the incident underlines the importance of regulating sound levels to protect vulnerable groups, particularly newborns and elderly people.