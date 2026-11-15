TGSRTC accelerates conversion of diesel buses into electric vehicles

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has stepped up its diesel-to-electric bus conversion programme, with retrofitting work underway on nearly 250 buses at its Uppal and Miyapur workshops in Hyderabad.

Under the initiative, 200 buses are being converted at the Uppal workshop, while another 40 are undergoing modifications at the Miyapur facility. The upgraded vehicles are being equipped with advanced 300 kWh lithium-ion battery packs, enabling them to travel approximately 230 to 250 km on a single charge.

According to RTC officials, the buses are expected to deliver the required operational range even when charging is restricted to 80 per cent to improve battery life. With electricity consumption estimated at less than one unit per kilometre, the initiative is expected to significantly reduce operating expenses.

Officials estimate that the converted buses could save nearly Rs 20 per kilometre compared with conventional diesel buses, which cost approximately Rs 80-85 per kilometre to operate.

TGSRTC has already introduced electric buses in Hyderabad under its efforts to promote sustainable public transport. Electric buses have been deployed on city routes, particularly connecting major transit points and the airport, reducing dependence on conventional fuel-powered vehicles.

The latest conversion programme assumes significance as the corporation seeks to modernise its existing fleet without depending entirely on purchasing new electric buses. It could help reduce fuel expenditure, operating costs and emissions while strengthening Hyderabad’s public transport network.