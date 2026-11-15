HYDRAA protects two more lakes in Medchal–Malkajgiri district

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has stepped up its efforts to protect lakes from encroachments by installing fencing around two water bodies in Medchal–Malkajgiri district on Saturday.

Acting on complaints from local residents, HYDRAA protected the 3.11-acre Gollavani Kunta in Dommarapochampally village of Dundigal mandal. Officials took action after receiving information that attempts were being made to fill the lake with soil and encroach upon its land. Fencing was installed around the water body, and warning boards declaring the area as lake land were erected.

In another operation, HYDRAA protected nine acres of Chintala Cheruvu in Gajularamaram and Devendranagar areas of Quthbullapur mandal. The lake spreads across 27 acres. Although encroachments in survey number 329 had been demolished earlier, fresh complaints indicated that some individuals were attempting to occupy the land by constructing temporary sheds. Following a field inspection, HYDRAA installed fencing around the vulnerable nine-acre stretch and placed boards marking it as lake land.

In September 2024, HYDRAA demolished illegal structures around Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur, including constructions allegedly raised within the lake’s Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones. The operation highlighted the continuing threat posed by encroachments to Hyderabad’s water bodies.

The latest action assumes significance as protecting lake boundaries is crucial to preventing land grabbing, preserving natural drainage systems and reducing urban flooding risks during the monsoon.