Telangana introduces 12 fundamental rights for gig workers under new welfare rules

The Telangana government on Saturday launched the Telangana Platform-Based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Rules, 2026, introducing 12 fundamental rights aimed at protecting gig and platform-based workers, including delivery executives, taxi drivers and other app-based service providers.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, launched the Telangana Gig Workers Special Security Scheme in Hyderabad. Revanth Reddy said the government would implement the legislation to safeguard workers’ interests. The initiative fulfils a promise made by Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad, when gig workers highlighted their concerns over poor working conditions and the absence of social security.

The Bill was passed by the Telangana Assembly in March 2026. Under the scheme, gig workers will receive accident insurance coverage, while the health insurance coverage limit under Aarogyasri will be increased to Rs 10 lakh.

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The rules provide for mandatory worker registration, unique identification numbers, minimum remuneration, insurance, healthcare, pension benefits and a welfare fund supported by aggregator contributions. Workers will also have the right to transparent payments, fair contracts, protection against discrimination and arbitrary account deactivation, and time-bound grievance redressal. They can refuse work without facing penalties.

In December 2023, food delivery workers associated with major platforms staged protests over low payments, declining incentives and demanding better working conditions across several cities, including Hyderabad.

The new rules assume significance as Telangana seeks to address such concerns through statutory safeguards, ensuring that the growing gig economy provides workers with financial security, dignity and fair treatment.