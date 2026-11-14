Mission Bhagiratha Water Wasted in Sangareddy, Officials Face Criticism Over Inaction

Sangareddy: A large quantity of drinking water supplied under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme is reportedly going to waste between Peddareddipeta and Rayapadu villages in Pulkal mandal of Sangareddy district, raising questions over the authorities’ monitoring and maintenance.

The wastage has reportedly continued in the area, while Mission Bhagiratha officials have been accused of failing to take timely action to prevent the loss of valuable drinking water.

The incident has triggered criticism among local residents, particularly at a time when people are being warned against wasting water and are reportedly facing fines for such violations.

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Questioning the apparent lack of accountability, critics have asked whether government departments are also subject to the same rules and penalties imposed on ordinary citizens.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for proper monitoring of water supply infrastructure and prompt repairs to prevent wastage. Residents expect the concerned authorities to intervene immediately, stop the leakage and ensure that drinking water reaches households without unnecessary losses.