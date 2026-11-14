BJP chief Nabin, CM Yogi Adityanath to attend party’s core group meeting in Mathura on Nov 16-17

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a two-day core group meeting in Mathura on November 16-17 as part of its preparations and strategy-building for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, which is scheduled to be attended by party President Nitin Nabin and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, party sources said on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary, State In-charge Vinod Tawde and several other senior party leaders are also expected to attend the meeting.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with Organisation General Secretary Dharampal Singh, will also participate.

Other members of the BJP core group are expected to be present as well.

According to sources, BJP Chief Nitin Nabin may join the meeting on November 17.

The discussions will primarily focus on the party’s electoral strategy, strengthening the organisational structure, and assessing the party’s position across Uttar Pradesh.

Special emphasis is likely to be placed on western Uttar Pradesh and the politically significant region of Braj.

Following this meeting, the BJP is expected to intensify its election campaign across the state.

Earlier, Nitin Nabin had held an important meeting with former party office-bearers during his visit to Gorakhpur earlier this month, to review organisational and election preparations. Chief Minister Adityanath, State BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary, and other senior leaders were also present at that meeting.

Nabin was in Gorakhpur for BJP’s ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ rally against the INDIA bloc.

During his Gorakhpur visit, Nabin, accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, had visited the historic Gorakhnath Temple, where he offered prayers and participated in traditional rituals.

During the rally, the BJP Chief had launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying that a “punctured cycle” could not run on the expressways of Uttar Pradesh, while expressing confidence that the BJP would secure another victory in the 2027 Assembly elections.

Addressing a gathering, Nabin said: “When their (Samajwadi Party’s) tenure came to an end in 2017, everyone knows what they did at their official residence before vacating it. They keep claiming that the ‘cycle’ (Samajwadi Party’s party symbol) will run again. But the cycle has already suffered a puncture. Uttar Pradesh is now identified by its expressways, and a bicycle with a flat tyre cannot possibly travel on an expressway.”