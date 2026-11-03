ACB Conducts Raids on GHMC Assistant Director Yadagiri Rao Over Disproportionate Assets Allegations

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials launched simultaneous searches at multiple locations linked to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Assistant Director Nallabothu Yadagiri Rao on Tuesday, following allegations that he had accumulated assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The searches began in the early hours of Tuesday, covering his residential premises in Hyderabad and Suryapet, along with the houses of his relatives. A special ACB team led by DSP Anand Kumar conducted extensive inspections at Yadagiri Rao’s residence in High Court Colony, Uppal.

According to preliminary information, ACB officials had reportedly been monitoring the officer following allegations of corruption over the past few months. Based on information regarding suspected disproportionate assets, the bureau initiated coordinated searches at several locations.

During the operation, officials examined documents relating to movable and immovable properties, bank accounts, lockers and important financial transactions. The investigation is aimed at identifying assets allegedly acquired beyond the officer’s known sources of income.

Searches were simultaneously conducted in Hyderabad, Suryapet and other locations connected to the officer. Officials are also examining financial records and property-related documents to establish the extent and source of the assets.

As the searches were continuing, ACB officials indicated that further details would be disclosed after the completion of the inspection process. The extent of the suspected disproportionate assets has not yet been officially established.

GHMC plays a crucial role in urban governance, handling building permissions, town planning, property-related matters, civic infrastructure and public services. Allegations of corruption within municipal administration can undermine public confidence and affect the delivery of essential services. Disproportionate assets investigations are an important mechanism for examining whether public servants have accumulated wealth beyond their legitimate income.

The ACB’s investigation highlights the importance of accountability in public administration. However, allegations must be established through evidence and due legal process. Transparent investigations and strict action against proven corruption are essential to maintaining public trust.