Final electoral rolls to be published on December 22; enumeration forms can be submitted until November 30

New Delhi: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, has reminded voters that November 25 is the last date for filing claims and objections under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The final voter lists will be published on December 22.

In a statement on Monday, the CEO said booth-wise lists of Absent/Shifted/Dead/Duplicate (ASDD) electors had been displayed at polling stations, district election offices and the offices of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs). The lists are also available with Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

The last date for submitting enumeration forms is November 30.

Of the 33,14,032 electors issued notices over mapping issues and logical discrepancies, 32,95,950 had been cleared for inclusion in the final electoral roll, the CEO said.

The latest data showed that more than 2.81 lakh Form-6 applications for inclusion in electoral rolls, 34,204 Form-7 applications for objections or deletions and 2.64 lakh Form-8 applications for corrections and modifications had been disposed of.

For voters who have shifted residence within Delhi, the CEO clarified that they need to submit a signed enumeration form along with Annexure-C mentioning their new address and Assembly Constituency. There is no need to submit Form-8 for this purpose.

The forms, along with address proof, should be submitted to the ERO or AERO of the Assembly Constituency where the elector has shifted. Voters can also seek assistance from the BLO of their new polling booth through the Election Commission’s website or ECI NET app using the “Book a call with BLO” facility.