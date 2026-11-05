Declare November 26 a Public Holiday for Constitution Day Across India

Advocate Kolla Rahul Sankrityayan, practising in Hyderabad, has submitted representations to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the Chief Secretary of Telangana, the Registrar General of the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court of India, urging consideration of November 26 – Constitution Day – as an annual public holiday.

The proposal seeks to transform Constitution Day from a largely commemorative occasion into a nationwide day of public participation, constitutional education and institutional reflection.

The proposal comes against the backdrop of existing government holiday arrangements. The Telangana Government’s published holiday list for 2026 does not include November 26 among its general or optional holidays.

As part of the proposal, he has suggested that the Head of every public institution and administrative unit deliver a brief annual online Constitutional Address to officers and employees on November 26.

The proposed initiative covers Government departments, Secretariats, Police Headquarters, Police Commissionerates, District Police Offices and Police Stations, Collectorates, revenue offices, municipalities, municipal corporations and other public authorities.

The address should focus on the Preamble, Fundamental Rights, Directive Principles of State Policy, Fundamental Duties, equality, rule of law, constitutional governance and the lawful exercise of public authority.

The proposal recommends using existing video-conferencing facilities and providing common educational material in regional languages, thereby avoiding the need for a new administrative structure or substantial expenditure.

The proposed public holiday would enable citizens, educational institutions, bar associations, civil society organisations and families to participate in activities such as collective readings of the Constitution, constitutional debates, discussions, lectures and constitutional awareness programmes.

Separate consideration has also been requested from the Supreme Court and the Telangana High Court regarding observance of the day in their respective judicial calendars, subject to their constitutional powers, rules and institutional autonomy.

The initiative is intended as a non-partisan national civic proposal to strengthen constitutional awareness and bring constitutional values closer to everyday public life.

Let Constitution Day Become a People’s Celebration

Not just a formal observance

India celebrates Independence Day and Republic Day with great pride. These occasions remind us of our freedom and the birth of our Republic. There is another historic day that deserves equally meaningful recognition: November 26, Constitution Day.

On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India. It was the result of years of discussion, debate and collective effort. The Constitution gave our nation its democratic foundation and laid down the principles that guide our institutions and protect our citizens.

As explained by the Government of India’s official Constitution Day initiative, November 26 is observed annually as Samvidhan Divas to commemorate the Constitution’s adoption and promote constitutional values among citizens.

Constitution Day is observed every year. However, it should become more than a day of official ceremonies and speeches. It should become a day when every Indian has an opportunity to understand, discuss and celebrate the Constitution.

The time has come to declare November 26 an annual public holiday throughout India.

A Day for Every Citizen

A public holiday would give people an opportunity to participate in Constitution Day activities without the pressures of their daily work. Students, teachers, advocates, employees, families and community organisations could come together to read the Preamble, discuss constitutional values and conduct educational programmes.

Schools, colleges, universities and Bar Associations could organise debates, lectures, essay competitions and public discussions. Such activities would help the younger generation understand the meaning of liberty, equality, justice and fraternity.

Educational institutions have already demonstrated how these activities can engage students and teachers. As previously reported by Munsif Daily, Maulana Azad National Urdu University observed Constitution Day through a collective Preamble reading and discussions on constitutional values.

The legal profession also has an important role in public education. During a Constitution Day event, a former Chief Justice of India highlighted the responsibility of lawyers to educate citizens about the Constitution and the legal system.

The purpose of a holiday is not simply to give people a day off. It is to give the Constitution a place in the everyday life of the nation.

Every Public Institution Must Reconnect With the Constitution

The Constitution is not merely a legal document. It is the foundation of public authority and the framework within which every public institution must function.

Every officer exercising public power has a responsibility to understand the constitutional principles governing that power. This applies equally to the highest administrative office and the smallest field-level establishment.

A Simple Annual Programme Can Achieve This

On November 26 every year, the Head of each public institution or administrative unit should deliver a short online Constitutional Address to officers and employees working under that institution.

This programme should extend to Government Departments, Secretariats, Police Headquarters, Police Commissionerates, District Police Offices and individual Police Stations. It should also cover Collectorates, Joint Collectorates, Revenue Divisional Offices, Tahsildar offices, Municipal Corporations, Municipalities and other public authorities.

Similar institutional observances have already been undertaken in different parts of the country. In November 2025, Tamil Nadu directed government offices and educational institutions to participate in a statewide reading of the Constitution’s Preamble, illustrating how constitutional awareness activities can be organised across public institutions.

The competent judicial authorities may independently consider suitable observance within the Supreme Court, High Courts and subordinate courts, consistent with judicial independence and their respective administrative powers.

What Should the Address Contain?

The address need not be lengthy or ceremonial. It should explain the Preamble, Fundamental Rights, Directive Principles of State Policy and Fundamental Duties.

These constitutional provisions form part of the Constitution of India, published by the Legislative Department of the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Each institutional head should also explain how constitutional values apply to the work of that particular institution.

For example, a police officer should address the constitutional limits on the use of police power and the protection of individual liberty. A revenue official should explain fairness, equality and lawful exercise of authority. A municipal officer should address public accountability and equal treatment of citizens.

This would connect constitutional principles with the actual responsibilities of public servants.

No new administrative machinery is necessary. Existing video-conferencing facilities can be used. A common set of guidelines and educational material can be circulated in regional languages. The programme can be conducted with little additional expenditure.

A Constitutional Culture for Future Generations

Article 51A(a) of the Constitution places a fundamental duty on every citizen to abide by the Constitution and respect its ideals and institutions.

That duty becomes meaningful when people understand the document and the values it represents.

A public holiday, combined with an annual address in every public institution, can help develop that understanding. It can encourage respect for constitutional institutions, equality before law, individual dignity and fraternity.

The proposal is not intended to create another compulsory ceremony. It is an invitation to make constitutional awareness a regular part of public and civic life. No additional oath or affirmation is necessary.

A Proposal for Every Government

This initiative should not belong to any one political party or State. It should be considered by the Union Government and every State Government, irrespective of political affiliation.

The Union Government can take the lead by declaring November 26 an annual public holiday throughout the country and encouraging a common framework for institutional observance. State Governments can implement the programme across their departments and field-level offices. The competent judicial authorities can consider arrangements for their respective institutions.

India has given the world one of the most significant democratic constitutional documents. We should give its adoption day the public recognition it deserves.

Let November 26 become a day when the nation does not merely remember its Constitution, but understands it, discusses it and lives by its values.

That would be a fitting tribute to the Constituent Assembly and to the generations of Indians who have placed their faith in the Constitution.

Kolla Rahul Sankrityayan, Advocate

Hyderabad, Telangana