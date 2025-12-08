Telangana Govt Releases Official Holiday List for 2026; Total Holidays Set to Cross 100 This Year
The Telangana Government has issued the complete list of General and Optional Holidays for 2026, The GAD notification outlines festival dates, rules for employees, and conditions for Eid-related date changes. Full list inside.
Munsif News 24×7 reports that the Government of Telangana has officially released the General and Optional Holidays List for the year 2026. According to the notification issued by Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, all government offices across the state will follow 27 General Holidays and may avail up to 5 Optional Holidays in 2026.
Table of Contents
The notification will be published in the next issue of the Telangana Extraordinary Gazette.
The government also clarified that all state offices shall remain closed on all Sundays and all Second Saturdays throughout 2026.
Important Instructions Mentioned in the 2026 Holiday Notification
The General Administration (Spl. E) Department outlined several key guidelines:
- Employees may choose up to five optional holidays from the official list, irrespective of religion.
- Optional holidays must be applied for in advance and approved by the competent authority.
- General Holidays do not automatically apply to industrial establishments and public sector institutions. Separate orders will be issued by respective departments.
- If the moon-sighting dates of Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Azha, or Eid-Milad-un-Nabi differ from the printed schedule, revised dates will be announced through official channels without delay.
Complete List of General Holidays – 2026
Below is the full list of 27 General Holidays declared for 2026:
- Bhogi – 14 Jan
- Sankranthi / Pongal – 15 Jan
- Republic Day – 26 Jan
- Mahashivratri – 15 Feb
- Holi – 03 Mar
- Ugadi – 19 Mar
- Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan) – 21 Mar
- Following Day of Ramzan – 22 Mar
- Sri Rama Navami – 27 Mar
- Good Friday – 03 Apr
- Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday – 05 Apr
- Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Birthday – 14 Apr
- Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) – 27 May
- Shahadat Imam Hussain (10th Muharram) – 26 Jun
- Bonalu – 10 Aug
- Independence Day – 15 Aug
- Eid-Milad-un-Nabi – 26 Aug
- Sri Krishna Ashtami – 04 Sep
- Vinayaka Chaturthi – 14 Sep
- Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti – 02 Oct
- Saddula Bathukamma – 18 Oct
- Vijaya Dashami / Dussehra – 20 Oct
- Following Day of Vijaya Dashami – 21 Oct
- Deepavali – 08 Nov
- Kartik Purnima / Guru Nanak Jayanti – 24 Nov
- Christmas – 25 Dec
- Following Day of Christmas (Boxing Day) – 26 Dec
Optional Holidays for 2026
Employees may avail a maximum of five optional holidays during the year from the list below:
- New Year Day – 01 Jan
- Birth Anniversary of Hazrat Ali (R.A.) – 03 Jan
- Kanumu – 16 Jan
- Shab-e-Meraj – 17 Jan
- Sri Panchami – 23 Jan
- Shab-e-Barat – 04 Feb
- Shahadat Hazrat Ali (R.A.) – 10 Mar
- Jumatul Wida – 13 Mar
- Shab-e-Qadr – 17 Mar
- Mahavir Jayanti – 31 Mar
- Tamil New Year – 14 Apr
- Basava Jayanthi – 20 Apr
- Buddha Purnima – 01 May
- Eid-e-Ghadir – 04 Jun
- 9th Muharram (1446H) – 25 Jun
- Rath Yatra – 16 Jul
- Arbaeen – 04 Aug
- Parsi New Year – 15 Aug
- Varalakshmi Vratam – 21 Aug
- Raksha Bandhan / Sravana Purnima – 28 Aug
- Yaz Dahum Sharif – 23 Sep
- Maha Navami – 19 Oct
- Birthday of Hazrat Syed Muhammad Juanpuri Mahdi (A.S.) – 26 Oct
- Naraka Chaturthi – 08 Nov
- Christmas Eve – 24 Dec
- Hazrat Ali Jayanti – 26 Dec
The release of the Telangana Holidays List 2026 gives government employees, schools, businesses, and the public a clear calendar for the coming year. With 27 general holidays and 26 optional holidays, the schedule covers major Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Buddhist, and regional festivals.
Sundays and Second Saturdays
Along with these holidays, 52 Sundays and 12 Second Saturdays will also be observed as holidays. In total, there will be 117 holidays in 2026.
Munsif News 24×7 will continue to update readers on any changes, including revised dates for Eid festivals based on moon sighting.