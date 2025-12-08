Telangana

Telangana Govt Releases Official Holiday List for 2026; Total Holidays Set to Cross 100 This Year

The Telangana Government has issued the complete list of General and Optional Holidays for 2026, The GAD notification outlines festival dates, rules for employees, and conditions for Eid-related date changes. Full list inside.

8 December 2025
Telangana Govt Releases Official Holiday List for 2026; Total Holidays Set to Cross 100 This Year
Telangana Govt Releases Official Holiday List for 2026; Total Holidays Set to Cross 100 This Year

Munsif News 24×7 reports that the Government of Telangana has officially released the General and Optional Holidays List for the year 2026. According to the notification issued by Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, all government offices across the state will follow 27 General Holidays and may avail up to 5 Optional Holidays in 2026.

The notification will be published in the next issue of the Telangana Extraordinary Gazette.

The government also clarified that all state offices shall remain closed on all Sundays and all Second Saturdays throughout 2026.

Important Instructions Mentioned in the 2026 Holiday Notification

The General Administration (Spl. E) Department outlined several key guidelines:

  • Employees may choose up to five optional holidays from the official list, irrespective of religion.
  • Optional holidays must be applied for in advance and approved by the competent authority.
  • General Holidays do not automatically apply to industrial establishments and public sector institutions. Separate orders will be issued by respective departments.
  • If the moon-sighting dates of Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Azha, or Eid-Milad-un-Nabi differ from the printed schedule, revised dates will be announced through official channels without delay.

Complete List of General Holidays – 2026

Below is the full list of 27 General Holidays declared for 2026:

  1. Bhogi – 14 Jan
  2. Sankranthi / Pongal – 15 Jan
  3. Republic Day – 26 Jan
  4. Mahashivratri – 15 Feb
  5. Holi – 03 Mar
  6. Ugadi – 19 Mar
  7. Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan) – 21 Mar
  8. Following Day of Ramzan – 22 Mar
  9. Sri Rama Navami – 27 Mar
  10. Good Friday – 03 Apr
  11. Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday – 05 Apr
  12. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Birthday – 14 Apr
  13. Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) – 27 May
  14. Shahadat Imam Hussain (10th Muharram) – 26 Jun
  15. Bonalu – 10 Aug
  16. Independence Day – 15 Aug
  17. Eid-Milad-un-Nabi – 26 Aug
  18. Sri Krishna Ashtami – 04 Sep
  19. Vinayaka Chaturthi – 14 Sep
  20. Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti – 02 Oct
  21. Saddula Bathukamma – 18 Oct
  22. Vijaya Dashami / Dussehra – 20 Oct
  23. Following Day of Vijaya Dashami – 21 Oct
  24. Deepavali – 08 Nov
  25. Kartik Purnima / Guru Nanak Jayanti – 24 Nov
  26. Christmas – 25 Dec
  27. Following Day of Christmas (Boxing Day) – 26 Dec

Optional Holidays for 2026

Employees may avail a maximum of five optional holidays during the year from the list below:

  1. New Year Day – 01 Jan
  2. Birth Anniversary of Hazrat Ali (R.A.) – 03 Jan
  3. Kanumu – 16 Jan
  4. Shab-e-Meraj – 17 Jan
  5. Sri Panchami – 23 Jan
  6. Shab-e-Barat – 04 Feb
  7. Shahadat Hazrat Ali (R.A.) – 10 Mar
  8. Jumatul Wida – 13 Mar
  9. Shab-e-Qadr – 17 Mar
  10. Mahavir Jayanti – 31 Mar
  11. Tamil New Year – 14 Apr
  12. Basava Jayanthi – 20 Apr
  13. Buddha Purnima – 01 May
  14. Eid-e-Ghadir – 04 Jun
  15. 9th Muharram (1446H) – 25 Jun
  16. Rath Yatra – 16 Jul
  17. Arbaeen – 04 Aug
  18. Parsi New Year – 15 Aug
  19. Varalakshmi Vratam – 21 Aug
  20. Raksha Bandhan / Sravana Purnima – 28 Aug
  21. Yaz Dahum Sharif – 23 Sep
  22. Maha Navami – 19 Oct
  23. Birthday of Hazrat Syed Muhammad Juanpuri Mahdi (A.S.) – 26 Oct
  24. Naraka Chaturthi – 08 Nov
  25. Christmas Eve – 24 Dec
  26. Hazrat Ali Jayanti – 26 Dec

The release of the Telangana Holidays List 2026 gives government employees, schools, businesses, and the public a clear calendar for the coming year. With 27 general holidays and 26 optional holidays, the schedule covers major Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Buddhist, and regional festivals.

Sundays and Second Saturdays

Along with these holidays, 52 Sundays and 12 Second Saturdays will also be observed as holidays. In total, there will be 117 holidays in 2026.

Munsif News 24×7 will continue to update readers on any changes, including revised dates for Eid festivals based on moon sighting.

