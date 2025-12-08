Telangana Govt Releases Official Holiday List for 2026; Total Holidays Set to Cross 100 This Year

Munsif News 24×7 reports that the Government of Telangana has officially released the General and Optional Holidays List for the year 2026. According to the notification issued by Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, all government offices across the state will follow 27 General Holidays and may avail up to 5 Optional Holidays in 2026.

The notification will be published in the next issue of the Telangana Extraordinary Gazette.

The government also clarified that all state offices shall remain closed on all Sundays and all Second Saturdays throughout 2026.

Important Instructions Mentioned in the 2026 Holiday Notification

The General Administration (Spl. E) Department outlined several key guidelines:

Employees may choose up to five optional holidays from the official list, irrespective of religion.

from the official list, irrespective of religion. Optional holidays must be applied for in advance and approved by the competent authority.

General Holidays do not automatically apply to industrial establishments and public sector institutions . Separate orders will be issued by respective departments.

. Separate orders will be issued by respective departments. If the moon-sighting dates of Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Azha, or Eid-Milad-un-Nabi differ from the printed schedule, revised dates will be announced through official channels without delay.

Complete List of General Holidays – 2026

Below is the full list of 27 General Holidays declared for 2026:

Bhogi – 14 Jan Sankranthi / Pongal – 15 Jan Republic Day – 26 Jan Mahashivratri – 15 Feb Holi – 03 Mar Ugadi – 19 Mar Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan) – 21 Mar Following Day of Ramzan – 22 Mar Sri Rama Navami – 27 Mar Good Friday – 03 Apr Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday – 05 Apr Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Birthday – 14 Apr Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) – 27 May Shahadat Imam Hussain (10th Muharram) – 26 Jun Bonalu – 10 Aug Independence Day – 15 Aug Eid-Milad-un-Nabi – 26 Aug Sri Krishna Ashtami – 04 Sep Vinayaka Chaturthi – 14 Sep Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti – 02 Oct Saddula Bathukamma – 18 Oct Vijaya Dashami / Dussehra – 20 Oct Following Day of Vijaya Dashami – 21 Oct Deepavali – 08 Nov Kartik Purnima / Guru Nanak Jayanti – 24 Nov Christmas – 25 Dec Following Day of Christmas (Boxing Day) – 26 Dec

Optional Holidays for 2026

Employees may avail a maximum of five optional holidays during the year from the list below:

New Year Day – 01 Jan Birth Anniversary of Hazrat Ali (R.A.) – 03 Jan Kanumu – 16 Jan Shab-e-Meraj – 17 Jan Sri Panchami – 23 Jan Shab-e-Barat – 04 Feb Shahadat Hazrat Ali (R.A.) – 10 Mar Jumatul Wida – 13 Mar Shab-e-Qadr – 17 Mar Mahavir Jayanti – 31 Mar Tamil New Year – 14 Apr Basava Jayanthi – 20 Apr Buddha Purnima – 01 May Eid-e-Ghadir – 04 Jun 9th Muharram (1446H) – 25 Jun Rath Yatra – 16 Jul Arbaeen – 04 Aug Parsi New Year – 15 Aug Varalakshmi Vratam – 21 Aug Raksha Bandhan / Sravana Purnima – 28 Aug Yaz Dahum Sharif – 23 Sep Maha Navami – 19 Oct Birthday of Hazrat Syed Muhammad Juanpuri Mahdi (A.S.) – 26 Oct Naraka Chaturthi – 08 Nov Christmas Eve – 24 Dec Hazrat Ali Jayanti – 26 Dec

The release of the Telangana Holidays List 2026 gives government employees, schools, businesses, and the public a clear calendar for the coming year. With 27 general holidays and 26 optional holidays, the schedule covers major Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Buddhist, and regional festivals.

Sundays and Second Saturdays

Along with these holidays, 52 Sundays and 12 Second Saturdays will also be observed as holidays. In total, there will be 117 holidays in 2026.

Munsif News 24×7 will continue to update readers on any changes, including revised dates for Eid festivals based on moon sighting.