Different Types of Coins Seen in the Market, Are They Genuine? RBI’s New Video Has All Your Answers

Munsif News 24×7 reports that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a strong public advisory on December 8, 2025, warning citizens not to believe or spread viral rumours about the validity of Indian coins. Under the official message “RBI Kehta Hain – Jankaar Baniye, Satark Rahiye,” the RBI confirmed that all designs of 50 paise, ₹1, ₹2, ₹5, ₹10 and ₹20 coins remain legal tender, regardless of shape, thickness, or design variations.

The advisory was circulated widely through WhatsApp alerts and social media, targeting areas where misinformation spreads the fastest.

All Designs Remain Valid Under the Coinage Act, 2011

The RBI clarified that India has multiple coin designs in circulation because coins are updated periodically with new symbols, themes, and security features. However, no design becomes invalid when a new one is introduced.

Legal Tender Limits (as per RBI)

50 Paise Coins: Legal tender up to ₹10 per transaction

Legal tender up to ₹10 per transaction ₹1 and Above: Legal tender up to ₹1,000 per transaction

Coins featuring different motifs—economic themes, cultural symbols, rupee-symbol updates since 2011—are all accepted nationwide.

RBI reiterated:

“Coins of different designs in the same denomination remain in circulation simultaneously. Do not believe rumours.”

Why RBI Cracked Down: Viral Rumours Causing Daily Trouble

In recent weeks, misleading WhatsApp forwards claimed that “old thick ₹5 coins are invalid”, or that “new designs of ₹10 or ₹20 coins are fake.”

Because of these claims, many shopkeepers and small vendors started rejecting coins, leading to arguments, monetary loss, and confusion.

Past Rumour Waves Noted by RBI

2016: Fake ₹10 coin scare

Fake ₹10 coin scare 2019: General coin rejection rumours

General coin rejection rumours 2024: Misleading claims about ₹5 coins being discontinued

The RBI clarified that “phasing out” only means reduced production—not cancellation of legal status.

Trending Online: #RBICoinAlert Takes Over social media

The new advisory became a talking point online, with #RBICoinAlert trending across platforms.

Highlights include:

Over 20,000 mentions sharing RBI’s official WhatsApp screenshot

sharing RBI’s official WhatsApp screenshot Videos from rural markets showing vendors rejecting coins

Urban users mocking “coin wars” and urging clarity

Discussion about the ₹20 bi-metallic coin, known for its anti-counterfeit properties

Digital forums also noted that coin rumours unintentionally push people toward UPI and digital payments, affecting cash-based communities.

Street-Level Impact: Real Problems for Everyday People

Munsif News 24×7 spoke with small traders who expressed frustration.

Vendors shared experiences such as:

Customers refusing to accept ₹2 or ₹5 coins

Arguments over the “old thick ₹5” design

design Confusion about ₹20 coin authenticity

Loss of business when buyers insist on digital payment only

RBI’s renewed campaign aims to restore public confidence and prevent unnecessary disputes.

RBI’s Message to India: Stop Rejecting Coins

With misinformation spreading rapidly, the RBI’s latest intervention highlights the need for awareness, clarity and responsible sharing of financial information.

As of December 8, 2025, the RBI has once again confirmed that all designs of 50 paise to ₹20 coins remain fully legal tender.

Munsif News 24×7 will continue to monitor updates related to RBI, currency circulation, and public advisories.