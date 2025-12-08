Real Estate Sector Under Severe Pressure as Hydra Demolition Drive Deepens Market Uncertainty and Triggers Widespread Investor Panic

Hyderabad: Rangareddy district — once considered the fastest-growing real estate hub in Telangana — has been grappling with a severe downturn for the past two years. During the former BRS government’s tenure, areas like Shankarpally, Tukkuguda, Shamshabad, Adibatla, Turkaynjal, Ibrahimpatnam, Pedda Amberpet, Abdullapurmet, Maheshwaram, Kandukur and Moinabad witnessed rapid development as IT companies and industries flocked to the region. Property prices soared, and land sales were at an all-time high.

However, the scenario changed drastically after the Congress government came into power. The once-thriving real estate business — which supported thousands of workers, brokers, and developers — has now come to a halt.

Investors’ Hopes Crushed — What Went Wrong?

Expecting a post-election boom, developers invested crores of rupees into land, converting vast stretches into open plots. Several villa and apartment projects were launched with confidence. But instead of growth, the sector witnessed:

No buyers

Falling prices

Stalled projects

Developers drowning in debt

The situation turned tragic when a few builders reportedly resorted to suicide due to mounting financial pressure.

During the BRS government, open plots in Rangareddy used to sell like hot cakes, generating over ₹100 crore per month from land transactions alone. Today, the picture is completely different:

Real estate offices shutting down

Purchases and sales nearly at zero

Businessmen facing severe financial distress

Many sellers, but very few buyers

Land bought at high rates in earlier years is now difficult to sell even at slashed prices, leaving developers stuck with assets they can neither sell nor recover investments from.

Regional Ring Road and Future City Bring No Relief

Despite the district being part of mega infrastructure projects such as the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and Future City, the market has shown no sign of revival.

Thousands of ready plots, villas, and apartments remain unsold

Buyer interest is minimal

HMDA approvals are delayed

Sales in the 56 villages under the Future City limits remain sluggish

The government had expected these ambitious projects to breathe new life into the sector, but the results have been far below expectations. This slowdown has directly impacted brokers, real estate agents, and construction workers, many of whom are losing their livelihoods.

Hyderabad Demolition Drive Adds New Fears

Amid this already-fragile situation, the ongoing Hyderabad Demolition Drive has created fresh panic in the real estate market. Although the crackdown on illegal structures and encroachments is legally justified, it has rattled investor confidence.’

People fear investing in new construction

Buyers are hesitant due to legal uncertainties

Builders remain unsure which projects might face government action

Experts say the government must introduce transparent guidelines and offer clear assurances to investors. Without this, confidence in the market may continue to erode, deepening the crisis.

No Revival in Sight

Even after two years, the Rangareddy real estate sector remains stuck in a deep slump. With no buyers, no major investment, and no clear recovery trajectory, developers, investors, and brokers are struggling with uncertainty.

Unless the government steps in with policy clarity, simplified approvals, and confidence-building measures, the district’s once-booming real estate industry may face further decline.