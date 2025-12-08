Metro Passengers Face Extra Charges for Staying Over Two Hours; Commuters Voice Concern

Hyderabad: What was once seen as a convenient and affordable mode of transport is now becoming a cause of concern for metro commuters in the city. It has recently come to light that passengers who remain inside metro station premises for more than two hours on a single ticket are being charged an additional fee.

Commuters who spend time in station premises—whether waiting for friends, browsing through food courts and malls, or staying back due to crowding—are finding themselves affected by this revised policy. Reports suggest that passengers exceeding the two-hour limit are being charged ₹15 to ₹50 extra, depending on the duration of their stay.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

According to sources, the metro administration has been under mounting financial pressure, including rising operational costs and outstanding loans. Despite the complete transfer of ownership to the government, the corporation continues to face financial challenges. The implementation of the two-hour limit is seen as a move to increase revenue and curb prolonged station occupancy.

However, commuters argue that instead of enhancing services and easing congestion, the administration is focusing on extracting more money from the public. Many claim that even minor delays—whether caused by heavy crowding, train intervals, or rush-hour slowdowns—push their travel time beyond the allowed limit, forcing them to pay extra.

Several passengers have taken to social media to criticize the policy, calling it unfair and inconvenient.

Also Read: Gaurav Khanna lifts the “Bigg Boss 19′ trophy

Adding to the confusion, the metro authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the matter. Despite this, multiple commuters confirm that they have been paying additional charges for several days.

One regular passenger noted, “The problem isn’t the extra fee itself, but the presence of large malls and food courts inside stations that encourage people to stay longer. If these commercial spaces weren’t there, commuters wouldn’t spend so much time inside the stations.”

Insiders reveal that the rule is not entirely new, but enforcement has only recently become strict leading to rising worry and frustration among commuters.