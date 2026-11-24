Excise Officials Seize 1.23 Kg of Ganja in Dhoolpet, One Arrested

Hyderabad: Excise officials seized 1.23 kg of ganja and arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly selling the banned substance from an autorickshaw in Shivla Nagar under the Dhoolpet Excise Police Station limits.

The accused was identified as Hatgade Karan (34). According to officials, he was allegedly engaged in selling ganja from an autorickshaw when the Excise Department team intercepted and apprehended him.

The operation was carried out by Excise CI Praveen Kumar, CI Viplav Reddy, Sub-Inspectors Venkateswara Reddy and Mogal Appa, along with their staff.

During the operation, officials seized 1.23 kg of ganja and the autorickshaw allegedly used for transporting and selling the contraband.

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The accused was subsequently produced before the court for further legal proceedings.

CI Praveen Kumar said cases had also been registered against the accused’s family members in connection with the matter.

Excise officials said action against the illegal sale and distribution of ganja would continue.