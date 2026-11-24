Vizianagaram: Five people were killed after a car rammed into a stationary oil tanker on the Bhogapuram-Sundarapeta road in Vizianagaram district.

Four occupants died on the spot, while the fifth succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital. The impact was so severe that the car was completely mangled.

Police rushed to the accident site after receiving information and launched rescue operations. With the help of locals, they retrieved the bodies from the wreckage with great difficulty.

The deceased were identified as Borra Satish and his wife Shanti, residents of Sangivalasa and Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam district, along with Kondapu Suryababu, Vangalapudi Srinu and Kusuma Ranjani. They were returning home after visiting the Sri Mukhalingam temple when the accident occurred.

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Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Minister Nara Lokesh and several other ministers expressed grief over the tragedy and extended condolences to the bereaved families. The government assured support to the victims’ families and directed officials to organise road safety awareness programmes.

Similar tragedies have occurred in the past. In June 2023, seven people, including two children, were killed when an SUV rammed into a stationary truck near Ananthapalli village in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district. These incidents highlight the urgent need for better highway safety measures and precautions around parked heavy vehicles.