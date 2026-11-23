Eight Killed, Two Injured as Car Crashes Into Neem Tree in Tamil Nadu

Tiruchirappalli: At least eight people were killed and two others seriously injured after a speeding car lost control and rammed into a roadside neem tree near Kothurupatti Four Road in Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred around 4.05 pm within the limits of Jambunathapuram police station when the occupants were returning home after attending a family function. The impact was so severe that the car was completely mangled, killing five passengers on the spot.

Local residents and police personnel rushed to the scene and shifted five injured occupants to a nearby government hospital. However, three of them succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment. The remaining two injured persons, both from Sathanur, are receiving medical care.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families.

Modi announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF). The injured will receive Rs 50,000 each. He also wished them a speedy recovery.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay expressed shock over the incident and directed officials to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical treatment.

The tragedy has once again highlighted the dangers of speeding and loss of vehicle control on Indian roads. A similar devastating accident occurred in Telangana’s Jagtial district in October 2023, when an RTC bus plunged into a roadside valley, killing 52 people. Such incidents underline the urgent need for stricter road safety measures, responsible driving and effective accident prevention.