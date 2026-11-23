TGSRTC Saves Rs 36 Crore in Diesel Costs Through i-ALERT Technology in 1,500 Buses

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is saving nearly Rs 2 crore every month in diesel expenses by using its innovative i-ALERT technology to monitor driver behaviour and improve fuel efficiency.

The corporation has installed i-ALERT devices in 1,500 Ashok Leyland BS-VI buses, becoming the first state road transport corporation in the country to introduce the technology across its BS-VI fleet. So far, the initiative has helped save approximately Rs 36 crore in fuel costs.

The system continuously monitors driving patterns, including gear changes, engine revolutions per minute (RPM), acceleration, braking, excessive speeding and unnecessary engine idling. It also tracks whether drivers use fuel-efficient gears and maintain engine RPM within the recommended green band.

Drivers receive performance grades after completing each duty based on their driving data. Officials analyse these reports and provide guidance to encourage fuel-efficient and safer driving practices.

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Through the technology, TGSRTC saves 6,603 litres of diesel daily and 1,98,090 litres monthly, translating into savings of Rs 2 crore every month. The initiative also reduces carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 6,169.84 metric tonnes annually.

The system has attracted interest from APSRTC and KSRTC, whose officials have sought details about its implementation.

TGSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Dr Anil Kumar appreciated the engineering officials for successfully implementing the system.

The initiative assumes significance against the backdrop of past bus accidents, including the October 2023 RTC bus accident in Telangana’s Jagtial district, highlighting the importance of disciplined driving, vehicle monitoring and passenger safety.