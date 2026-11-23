New Delhi: The Central Government has introduced the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Rules-2026 to strengthen healthcare services and social security benefits for workers and employees covered under the ESI scheme. The new rules came into force on November 20, replacing the existing ESI regulations of 1950 as part of the Social Security Code.

Under the revised system, the entire process, from issuing insurance identity cards to filing claims and disbursing benefits, will be handled online. Employees will no longer need to file separate claims for sickness and maternity benefits, as payments will be credited directly to their bank accounts based on medical certificates and employer claims. Linking Aadhaar with the ESI number and an Aadhaar-linked bank account has been made mandatory. Newly appointed employees must complete at least nine months of contribution to become eligible for benefits.

The rules also prescribe deadlines for payments. Sickness benefits must be settled within seven days, funeral expenses within 15 days and initial maternity payments within 14 days. Temporary and permanent disability benefits must be paid within 30 days.

Medical certificates from authorised doctors are mandatory for sickness benefits. The list includes 34 serious illnesses, such as tuberculosis, cancer, AIDS, heart diseases, kidney failure and paralysis. Benefits can be extended up to 730 days in eligible cases, subject to medical board recommendations.

Employers must report workplace accidents to ESIC within 48 hours and bear initial treatment and transportation expenses. Monthly contribution returns must be filed within 15 days after each month.

The importance of these provisions is evident from the December 2023 explosion at Solar Industries in Nagpur, which killed nine workers and exposed the serious risks faced by industrial employees.

The revised rules aim to ensure timely medical assistance, financial protection and compensation for workers and their families during illness, maternity and workplace emergencies.

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