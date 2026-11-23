New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed India’s achievement of administering more than one crore doses of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine under the nationwide vaccination campaign, describing it as a major milestone in preventive healthcare and a significant step towards protecting girls from cervical cancer.

In a post on X, Modi said every vaccine dose represented progress towards ensuring a healthier future for girls. He also appreciated the healthcare workers and other stakeholders who contributed to the campaign.

India crossed the one-crore mark in less than nine months after launching the programme on February 28, 2026. According to the Union Health Ministry, the campaign has covered nearly 87 per cent of its identified annual target of 1.15 crore to 1.2 crore 14-year-old girls.

Uttar Pradesh leads with over 29.33 lakh vaccinations, followed by Bihar with 13.70 lakh and Gujarat with 7.75 lakh. Six states have achieved 100 per cent coverage of their identified targets.

Launched by Modi from Ajmer, Rajasthan, the programme provides free and voluntary single-dose Gardasil-4 vaccination at designated government health facilities, with mandatory parental consent.

The importance of the initiative is underscored by India’s cervical cancer burden. According to national health estimates, cervical cancer remains one of the leading cancers among Indian women, with thousands of deaths reported annually. The vaccination drive, therefore, represents a crucial preventive step towards reducing future cancer cases and strengthening women’s healthcare across the country.