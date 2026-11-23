New Delhi: Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed Shah upon his arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Shah arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day State visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada welcomed him at the airport.

He is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day, during which the two leaders will review the full range of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Additionally, both leaders will virtually flag off the Saryu-Kamala Express from New Delhi.

Following the bilateral talks, the two leaders will jointly address a press conference. Prime Minister Modi will also host an official luncheon in honour of the Nepali Prime Minister and his delegation on the same day.

Shah will additionally call on President Droupadi Murmu.

The Nepali Prime Minister is accompanied by Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar and other senior government officials, forming a 35-member government delegation.

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A separate 52-member delegation comprising business representatives will also participate in the visit at their own expense.

The bilateral discussions are expected to cover post-flood reconstruction assistance, energy, trade, connectivity and broader cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

The two sides are also expected to unveil a Joint Vision Document titled “Samriddha Nepal, Samunnat Bharat” (Prosperous Nepal, Developed India), which will set long-term bilateral goals and concrete targets for cooperation.

During the visit, the two countries are also expected to inaugurate several completed projects related to connectivity and energy cooperation and lay the foundation stones for new projects.

According to Nepal’s Foreign Ministry, discussions will focus on strengthening economic cooperation in areas including trade, transportation, investment, energy, connectivity networks and infrastructure development.

The two sides will also exchange memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering cooperation in education, health, agriculture, sports, disaster management and human resource development.