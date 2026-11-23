Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthi group said that it had carried out two military operations targeting an oil refinery on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast and a radar facility south of the capital Riyadh, amid escalating cross-border hostilities.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea on Sunday said the first operation targeted the Rabigh oil refinery on the Red Sea coast, claiming a “direct hit.”

He added that the second operation targeted a radar facility in Wadi ad-Dawasir, south of Riyadh, in two stages, claiming it had “successfully achieved its objective,” Xinhua news agency reported.

Sarea provided no details about the weapons used or the extent of damage. The claims could not be independently verified.

The Houthis have claimed repeated missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports, oil facilities and other strategic targets in recent days, while Houthi media have reported intensified Saudi airstrikes across Yemen.

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The reported operations come amid intensifying fighting between the Houthis and Yemen’s government forces supported by the Saudi-led coalition.

Earlier, Saudi warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on Yemen’s Red Sea port city of Hodeidah on Saturday evening, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The broadcaster described the attacks as “Saudi aggression,” without providing details on casualties or damage.

A local resident told Xinhua that more than five powerful explosions shook the city as warplanes continued flying overhead. “The blasts were extremely loud, and we could still hear aircraft above us,” the resident said.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since late 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa and much of northern Yemen, prompting Saudi-led military intervention in 2015 in support of the internationally recognised government.