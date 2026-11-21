Jerusalem: Israel’s ruling Likud party, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is conditioning the formation of a national unity government with the opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot on an agreement not to establish a state commission of inquiry into Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack, local media reported.

Opposition parties have demanded such an inquiry since the attack, while Netanyahu’s coalition has rejected it, arguing that such a commission would not be objective.

According to Kan, the condition is expected to be raised at a meeting between the parties’ leaders scheduled for Sunday, reports Xinhua, quoting Israel’s state-owned Kan News.

Likud told the broadcaster that core disputes, including the inquiry, should be addressed during negotiations.

The meeting is also expected to address, for the first time, the possibility of a rotation agreement between Netanyahu and Eisenkot as prime minister, it added.

Both sides have officially maintained that they should lead any unity government for the full four-year term. But according to the report, both are willing to discuss a rotation, with each demanding to serve first.

Kan also reported that as part of the negotiations and as a possible guarantee for a rotation agreement, Netanyahu’s associates have reportedly discussed advancing the presidential election, allowing him to serve two years as prime minister before taking office as Israel’s President.

Earlier on Friday, Eisenkot vowed to work toward forming a new government even if coalition negotiations with Likud and ultra-Orthodox parties fail, raising the possibility of establishing a national emergency government as an alternative.

The former military chief has until December 6 to form a government, with a possible extension of up to two weeks granted by the president.