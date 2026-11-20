Nizamabad: Telangana Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister and Nizamabad District In-charge Minister Dhanasari Anasuya Seethakka on Friday distributed Cheyutha pension sanction letters to newly approved beneficiaries at a programme held at Manikanta Function Hall in Mupkal mandal.

On the occasion, the Minister also distributed loan cheques worth Rs. 21.91 crore to women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in Balkonda constituency. MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, Nizamabad District Collector Ila Tripathi, Additional Collector Bhujanga Rao and DRDO Sayanna attended the programme.

Government prioritising women’s empowerment

Addressing the gathering, Seethakka said the state government, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, was committed to women’s empowerment and economic self-reliance. She said 4.63 lakh people across Telangana were receiving Cheyutha pensions, of whom 3.50 lakh were women.

She highlighted the government’s initiatives to strengthen women SHGs through interest-free loans and opportunities to undertake various economic activities. Women groups have been entrusted with responsibilities such as managing paddy procurement centres and stitching school uniforms. Through the management of procurement centres, SHGs have earned Rs. 167 crore in commissions, she said.

The Minister added that women groups were also being involved in managing Indiramma canteens, petrol pumps and solar power plants. The government was extending RTC hire buses to SHGs to improve their income opportunities, besides providing free bus travel to women.

She said Indiramma houses were being sanctioned in women’s names and SHGs were helping beneficiaries access construction loans. So far, bank linkage loans worth Rs. 76,000 crore had been provided to women groups, while more than 300 SHG buildings had been constructed.

Seethakka also highlighted welfare measures for women above 60 years of age and said the government would waive the SHG loan of a member in the event of her death. An accident insurance cover of Rs. 10 lakh would also be provided. Marketing support for products made by women, free electricity and fine rice distribution were among the other initiatives mentioned by her.

Rs. 5 lakh financial security under Indiramma Family Insurance

The Minister said the state government had introduced the Indiramma Family Insurance Scheme to provide financial security of Rs. 5 lakh to every eligible family in Telangana. She urged eligible beneficiaries to make use of the welfare schemes.

MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud said the government was committed to public welfare and development across all regions. He noted that crop loans worth Rs. 23,000 crore had been waived and that Indiramma houses were being sanctioned to eligible families, with 5,500 houses allocated to each constituency.

He expressed confidence that Nizamabad district would make further progress in education, healthcare, agriculture and industrial development over the next two years.

20,555 new pensions sanctioned in Nizamabad

District Collector Ila Tripathi said a total of 20,555 people across Nizamabad district had been newly sanctioned Cheyutha pensions. She clarified that pension approvals would continue in phases and eligible people who had not received pensions could apply for consideration in the next phase.

In Balkonda constituency alone, 3,092 beneficiaries had been newly sanctioned pensions. Seethakka handed over the sanction letters to beneficiaries and announced that the newly approved pension amounts would be credited to their bank accounts on November 26.

Public representatives, officials, women SHG members and pension beneficiaries attended the programme.