Sirpur: All India Mahila Congress National Secretary Aditi has urged Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) officials to issue the tender for the proposed Sirpur bus stand at the earliest and begin construction work without further delay.

Aditi met newly appointed TGSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Anil Kumar, IPS, and congratulated him on assuming charge.

During the meeting, she highlighted the long-pending demand for a bus stand in Sirpur, stating that residents of the region have been waiting for the facility for several years. She requested the TGSRTC chief to expedite the tender process and ensure that construction begins at the earliest, keeping public needs in mind.

Responding to her representation, Dr. Anil Kumar assured Aditi that he would direct the concerned officials to take necessary steps and speed up the process for the construction of the Sirpur bus stand.

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