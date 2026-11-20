New Delhi: A company that terminated a woman employee by relying on the date of birth mentioned in her Aadhaar card has suffered a setback in the Delhi High Court. The court has ruled that Aadhaar is primarily an identity document and cannot be treated as conclusive proof of a person’s date of birth.

Upholding the Labour Court’s order, the High Court confirmed that the company must pay the woman full back wages for the period following her illegal termination.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri dismissed the company’s challenge, observing that an employee’s retirement age cannot be determined solely on the basis of the date of birth recorded in an Aadhaar card. The court noted that the company had itself recorded a different date of birth in its earlier employment-related records but subsequently relied on Aadhaar to justify terminating the woman’s services.

According to the case details, the woman had been working as a finishing worker with the company since 1981. In March 2017, the Delhi government increased the minimum wages for skilled workers. However, the company refused to pay her the revised wages. When she demanded the outstanding salary for April on May 20, 2017, the company terminated her services on the same day.

The woman subsequently approached the Labour Court, seeking reinstatement and full back wages for the period of unemployment following her termination.

In its defence, the company claimed that the woman had attained the age of 58 in 2017, which was the prescribed retirement age in the establishment. It relied on her Aadhaar card, which reportedly mentioned her year of birth as 1959. The company also claimed that she had voluntarily resigned and opted for retirement, adding that all her outstanding dues had been settled.

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However, the Labour Court rejected the company’s arguments. It found that when the company had enrolled the woman under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) scheme in June 2010, it had recorded her date of birth as May 20, 1960. Significantly, this information had been furnished by the company itself.

The court also noted that the company had failed to produce any official from the concerned Aadhaar authority to establish the authenticity of the date of birth mentioned on the identity document.

The Labour Court concluded that the company had failed to establish that the woman had voluntarily resigned or retired. It consequently held her termination to be illegal and directed the company to pay full back wages.

Challenging the Labour Court’s decision, the company approached the Delhi High Court. However, Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri found no grounds to interfere with the findings.

The High Court observed that when the company’s own records showed the woman’s date of birth as May 20, 1960, it could not rely on a different date mentioned in her Aadhaar card to retire her a year earlier. The court further noted that there was no convincing evidence to establish that she had attained the prescribed retirement age or voluntarily left her employment.

The court also took note of the company’s failure to follow the legally required procedure before terminating her services.

With these observations, the Delhi High Court upheld the Labour Court’s ruling and confirmed the direction to pay the woman full back wages for the period following her termination.

The ruling reinforces an important legal distinction: while Aadhaar can establish a person’s identity, the date of birth mentioned on it cannot, by itself, be treated as conclusive evidence for determining retirement age or deciding employment-related rights.