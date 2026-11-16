Delhi Government Approves Unified Citizen Data Platform; Aadhaar Not Mandatory For Welfare Schemes

New Delhi: The Delhi government has approved a major digital initiative to bring the records of beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes onto a single platform.

The Unified Citizen Data Platform will maintain a centralised digital database of beneficiaries and their related documents, making it easier for departments to monitor welfare scheme coverage.

The Information Technology Department has issued an official notification regarding the initiative. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had earlier announced the proposed platform.

According to the government, the primary objective is to ensure that benefits under various welfare schemes reach only genuine and eligible beneficiaries. The platform is also intended to prevent duplicate registrations and fraudulent claims by individuals attempting to receive financial assistance under multiple schemes.

Under the new system, a centralised digital record of beneficiaries enrolled in different government departments’ schemes will be maintained. This will help authorities identify which schemes an individual is benefiting from and improve coordination among departments.

The government expects the initiative to enhance administrative transparency, streamline the delivery of welfare benefits and make it easier to identify ineligible or fraudulent beneficiaries.

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One of the most significant features of the new platform is that Aadhaar will not be mandatory for accessing government welfare schemes. The Delhi government has clarified that Aadhaar-based identity verification will remain entirely voluntary.

Officials have stated that the explicit consent of beneficiaries must be obtained before their Aadhaar details are used for identity verification.

Citizens who do not wish to use Aadhaar or are unable to complete verification due to technical difficulties will not be denied government services or welfare benefits.

As alternatives to Aadhaar, beneficiaries can submit other valid photo identity documents, including driving licences, passports or other recognised identity documents issued by the Central or State governments.

The initiative is being viewed as an important step towards digitising Delhi’s welfare administration while ensuring that eligible citizens are not excluded from government assistance due to the absence of Aadhaar-based verification.

The government hopes that the unified platform will improve the identification of genuine beneficiaries and ensure more effective utilisation of public funds.