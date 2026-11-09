Diwali Night Pollution: Delhi Records Highest AQI Among Six Metros

Hyderabad: Air pollution levels surged across six major Indian metropolitan cities on Diwali night, with Delhi recording the highest Air Quality Index (AQI), according to the comparative data shown in the accompanying chart.

Delhi registered an AQI of 1,331 under the Indian scale and 1,760 under the US scale, followed by Chennai at 1,084 (India) and 1,463 (US).

Kolkata recorded an AQI of 507, Mumbai 486, Hyderabad 461 and Bengaluru 418 on the Indian scale. All six cities crossed the severe pollution threshold, highlighting the impact of firecracker emissions on urban air quality. Hyderabad’s peak was recorded at 9.31 pm, while Bengaluru registered its peak at 9.01 pm.

The figures underline growing concerns over the health impact of festive air pollution, particularly on children, senior citizens and people suffering from respiratory conditions. Firecracker smoke releases fine particulate matter and other harmful pollutants, which can deteriorate air quality within a short period.

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The pollution spike is not without precedent. During Diwali 2016, Delhi experienced one of its worst smog episodes, with PM2.5 concentrations reaching nearly 14 times the prescribed standard on November 5, according to the Centre for Science and Environment.

The episode caused poor visibility and raised serious public health concerns. This past incident highlights the need for stricter firecracker regulations, public awareness and cleaner celebrations. The latest figures serve as a reminder that protecting air quality must remain a priority beyond the festive season.