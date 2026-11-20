Walkathon in Hanumakonda Raises Awareness on Child Rights and Prevention of Child Marriages

Hanumakonda: A walkathon was organised in Hanumakonda on Thursday as part of Child Rights Week celebrations to raise awareness about child rights, the prevention of child marriages and the eradication of human trafficking.

The walkathon, organised under the aegis of the District Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens Welfare Department, District Child Protection Unit and Mission Vatsalya, began at the Police Commissionerate and concluded at the District Collectorate.

The programme was conducted in coordination with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Police, FMM Social Service Organisation, Don Bosco Navajeevan and SHARE voluntary organisations.

District Welfare Officer M. Vishwaja, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit Police Inspector Ramesh, Juvenile Justice Board member Dr. Gopika Rani and Kakatiya University Executive Council member Dr. K. Anitha Reddy flagged off the walkathon.

Following the march, a Kalajatha cultural team presented songs and performances to educate the public about children’s rights, the need to prevent child marriages and measures to combat human trafficking.

Addressing the gathering at the Collectorate, District Collector Chahat Bajpai highlighted the importance of protecting children and safeguarding their rights. She explained that the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child recognises four fundamental rights: the right to survival, protection, development and participation.

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She urged everyone to take collective responsibility for preventing violations of children’s rights. Referring to the theme, “My Day, My Rights, My Future,” the Collector stressed the need to educate children about their rights and empower them to plan and shape their futures.

She called for coordinated efforts from government departments, voluntary organisations and the public to ensure a safe and bright future for every child.

Later, the Collector released balloons into the air along with children and participated in a signature campaign organised as part of the celebrations.

District Welfare Officer M. Vishwaja, Child Raksha Bhavan Coordinator C.H. Avanthi, Sister Sahaya, Father Koshi, Dr. K. Anitha Reddy, Erra Srikanth, Bathula Karuna, In-charge DCPO S. Praveen Kumar, Dr. Gopika Rani, CDPOs, ICDS supervisors, Anganwadi teachers, ANMs, ASHA workers and others attended the programme.