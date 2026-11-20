Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches at the premises of former BRS MLA Ajmeera Rekha Naik in Nirmal district of Telangana in connection with the investigation into the alleged diversion of paddy.

The ED officials were conducting simultaneous searches at two locations, including her residence.

The Central agency is probing suspected money laundering in the alleged diversion of government paddy allotted to her rice mill under the Custom Milled Rice (CMR) agreements.

The former MLA from Khanapur constituency was booked in August for the alleged irregularities in Jagtial and Khanapur.

The police had registered a case against Rekha Naik, the proprietor of ARS Industries in Sattenpally, Khanapur mandal, after Civil Supplies officials found a shortage of 9,639.962 tonnes of government paddy allotted to the rice mill under the CMR agreements.

The shortage was valued at Rs 40.96 crore at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

According to the complaint lodged by Civil Supplies officials, ARS Industries had agreements with the government for the Rabi seasons of 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25. During an inspection of the mill premises and records, officials found that the required quantity of CMR had not been delivered to the government and that the corresponding paddy or rice was not available at the mill or its godowns.

For Rabi 2022-23, the mill was allotted 6,821.640 tonnes of paddy and was required to deliver 4,638.715 tonnes of CMR. Against this, only 831.071 tonnes had been delivered. Officials said 5,482.96 tonnes of the paddy that should have been available could not be accounted for.

In Rabi 2023-24, the mill received 7,430.840 tonnes of paddy and was required to deliver 5,052.971 tonnes of CMR. It had delivered 3,205.269 tonnes, leaving 2,717.209 tonnes of paddy to be accounted for.

For Rabi 2024-25, the mill was allotted 2,413.640 tonnes of paddy and was required to deliver 1,641.275 tonnes of CMR. Only 343.200 tonnes had been delivered. Officials found 469.117 tonnes of paddy at the premises, while no rice was available.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 316(2), 316(5) and 318(4) of the BNS and Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act.

Rekha Naik was elected as MLA from Khanapur on a BRS ticket in 2014 and 2018. After she was denied a ticket by the BRS in the 2023 elections, she joined the Congress party.

Her husband, Shyam Naik, also took retirement as Motor Vehicle Inspector in the Transport Department to join the Congress party. He unsuccessfully contested as a Congress candidate from the Asifabad constituency in 2023.